Gold prices continued to climb today, Feb. 9, after Federal Reserve officials signaled more interest rate hikes in an effort to counter inflatio …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices stay elevated amid Fed officials’ follow-up statements - February 9, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold heads for weekly loss on Fed rate-hike worries - February 9, 2023
- SGX Nifty, gold price to US dollar — factors that may impact global markets today — 10th February - February 9, 2023