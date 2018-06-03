Gold prices steady amid rate hike prospects

Gold prices steadied, after falling to the lowest in more than a week in the previous session. The Federal Reserve should continue to raise rates gradually over the next two years, a U.S. central banker said on Friday. Gold prices steadied early on Monday …
