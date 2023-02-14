Gold prices held ground today, Feb. 13, as investors positioned themselves ahead of US inflation print that could influence the Federal Reserve’ …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices steady as markets brace for US inflation data - February 13, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: Death cross favors XAU/USD bears ahead of United States inflation - February 13, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold drifts lower as investors brace for U.S. inflation data - February 13, 2023