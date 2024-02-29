Gold prices remained steady despite bleak hopes for swift and deeper rate cuts in the U.S. as traders await a key U.S. inflation reading due later in the day.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices steady as traders await key U.S. inflation report - February 29, 2024
- Gold prices move little as pre-inflation jitters, Fed comments weigh - February 29, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD could regain $2,050 on soft US Core PCE inflation data - February 29, 2024