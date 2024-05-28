GOLD prices were steady on Tuesday (May 28), as investors maintained a cautious stance ahead of key US inflation data, which could provide more insight into the Federal Reserve’s policy trajectory.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: $2,365 appears a tough nut to crack for XAU/USD buyers - May 28, 2024
- Gold prices steady as traders brace for US inflation report - May 28, 2024
- Gold Prices Stall Ahead of US Inflation Data - May 28, 2024