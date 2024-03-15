Investing.com– Gold prices moved little in Asian trade on Friday as stronger-than-expected inflation data spurred more fears that the Federal Reserve will signal higher-for-longer interest rates at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices steady before Fed meeting; copper rallies higher - March 15, 2024
- Price Dynamics to Decide Gold Demand in 2024 - March 15, 2024
- Gold prices set to snap three-week winning streak on surging US inflation - March 15, 2024