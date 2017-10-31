Oct 31 (Reuters) – Gold prices were largely unchanged on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy steady, with investors shifting their attention to other central bank meetings and economic events due this week. Gold markets remained …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices steady, central banks in focus - October 31, 2017
- When Will Rising Yields Benefit Gold? - October 31, 2017
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady, central banks in focus - October 31, 2017