According to Dubai Jewellery Group data, the 24K and 18K prices remained unchanged at Dh234.25 and Dh180.0, respectively, on Tuesday morning, while 22K and 21K opened 25 fils higher at Dh217.0 and Dh210.0, respectively, at 9 am UAE time.
