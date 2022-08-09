FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold were flat at $1,786.86 per ounce, as of 0112 GMT, after rising 0.8% in the previous session. * US gold futures were steady at $1,804.70. * The dollar inde …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices steady on lower yields; Spot gold hits $1,786.86 per ounce - August 8, 2022
- Gold Hovers Around $1,800 as U.S. Inflation Jitters Kick In - August 8, 2022
- Global gold-backed ETFs record net outflow of $4.5bn in July: WGC - August 8, 2022