Gold holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell by 4.66 tonnes to 1,160.13 tonnes.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold prices steady this week, silver soars 4.69% on retail frenzy - January 31, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD looks for fresh direction to break the choppy range around $1,840 - January 31, 2021
- Budget 2021: Cut customs duty on gold to 4%, withdraw tax at source, urges gems & jewellery industry - January 31, 2021