Investing.com– Gold prices steadied just below record highs in Asian trade on Monday, with focus turning largely to upcoming U.S. inflation data for more cues on when the Federal Reserve will begin …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices steady with $2,200 in sight; CPI awaited for more rate cues - March 11, 2024
- Materials Gain as Gold Rally Continues – Materials Roundup - March 11, 2024
- With gold soaring, should advisors seek a cheaper alternative in copper? - March 11, 2024