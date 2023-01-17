Gold prices continued to tumble today, Jan. 17, amid a stable US dollar in anticipation of Federal Reserve officials’ statements that may offer
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices still down in anticipation of Fed’s path to tightening - January 17, 2023
- Direct Bullion USA Shares the 3 Reasons Experts Think Gold Is Set to Have a Record Year - January 17, 2023
- GDXU: If Gold’s Bullish Trend Continues, This Turbocharged ETN Could Continue To Soar (But Be Careful) - January 17, 2023