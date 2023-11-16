Gold prices continued to grow today, Nov. 16, supporting the stability of the US dollar, as investors evaluated the prospects for monetary polic
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Dollar rises as data suggests more Fed patience on rate cuts - November 16, 2023
- Gold prices still up ahead of release of key US data - November 16, 2023
- Gold price sticks to intraday gains, remains below one-week high amid stronger US Dollar - November 16, 2023