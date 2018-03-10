Gold Prices Struggle to Maintain March Gains- US CPI on Tap

Gold prices are poised to close the week fractionally high with the precious metal trading at 1323 ahead of the New York close on Friday. It’s been a volatile week for bullion but the precious metal continues to hold a well-defined range after turning …
