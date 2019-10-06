(Kitco News) – Gold price are struggling to find direction Friday following mixed reading in the latest U.S. jobs report. Your Personalized Market Center …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices struggling following mixed U.S. employment data; unemployment rate at new historic low - October 6, 2019
- Bitcoin Gold price analysis: BTG/USD spiked up by 5.67% in just one hour - October 6, 2019
- PHYS: A Trillion Reasons To Buy Gold - October 6, 2019