“A modest acceleration (in inflation) reinforces the idea that the Fed is likelier to make a more formal announcement that a taper is imminent,” Daily..
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Strong Consumer Inflation Data Will Dampen the Mood for Gold Bulls - September 14, 2021
- Gold prices subdued as investors brace for U.S. inflation data - September 14, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD flirts with session lows, below $1,790 ahead of US CPI - September 14, 2021