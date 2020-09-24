Gold prices on Tuesday end lower for a second session as the dollar continues its climb on the back of concerns about fresh COVID-19 lockdowns implemented in London and other parts of Europe, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices suffer back-to-back losses as dollar extends run-up - September 24, 2020
- Gold Price Forecast: Bears eye a daily close below 100-DMA amid dollar’s upsurge - September 24, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s potential short-term reprieve if USD pulls back - September 23, 2020