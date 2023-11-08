In a climate of increasing geopolitical uncertainty and escalating Middle East tensions, gold prices have been on a significant upward trajectory, marking it as a safe haven for investors.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Surge Amidst Middle East Tensions And Shifting U.S.Treasury Yields - November 8, 2023
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD extending declines into $1,950 - November 8, 2023
- Oil prices head for back-to-back losses, holding ground at a more than 3-month low - November 8, 2023