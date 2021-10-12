Gold prices surge as IMF cut growth forecasts. Gold prices were higher on Tuesday, as the International Monetary Fund adjusted its 2021 growth forecast. In a report published via …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices surge as IMF cut growth forecasts, Bitcoin climbs to 5-month high [Video] - October 12, 2021
- Eldorado Gold Announces Third Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call Details - October 12, 2021
- Gold price can’t rise on weak payrolls - October 12, 2021