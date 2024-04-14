Gold has become expensive by Rs 29,000 per tola in the domestic market of Nepal in the past one year, mainly due to the volatility seen in gold prices in the international market caused by instability …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices surge by Rs 29,000 per tola over the past year - April 14, 2024
- Gold Prices Forecast: Will XAG/USD Strengthen Amid Middle East Instability? - April 13, 2024
- Gold prices decline sharply - April 13, 2024