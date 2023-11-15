Gold prices rose for a second consecutive day on Wednesday, propelled by a lower-than-expected inflation reading and the likelihood that it marked an end to the Federal Reserve’s most aggressive …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices surge on hopes Fed hiking cycle is finally over – What’s next? [Video] - November 15, 2023
- Gold steadies as firm dollar counters bets on peak US rates - November 15, 2023
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD softens as inflation cools, $1,950 in sight - November 15, 2023