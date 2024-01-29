Gold is often considered a safe store of value during times of political and economic uncertainty Gold prices rose on Monday, with spot gold increasing 0.4 percent at $2,025.99 per ounce in the early …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices surge to $2,025.99 per ounce - January 29, 2024
- Gold prices in Doha Today Monday 29 January 2024 - January 29, 2024
- Gold, silver price today, January 29, 2024: Precious metals record hike on MCX| Check latest rates here - January 29, 2024