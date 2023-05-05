Weakness in the value of dollar and decline in bond yields after the US Federal Reserve signalled a pause in the rate hike has pushed up the prices of gold.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices surge to all-time high of Rs 61,490 on global demand - May 4, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls keep the reins ahead of United State Nonfarm Payrolls - May 4, 2023
- Gold hits record high price of Rs 111,800 per tola on Thursday, backed by the uncertainty in the global economy - May 4, 2023