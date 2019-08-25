Gold prices in India ended the week on a strong note to hit another record high, tracking a firm global trend. On MCX, gold futures on Friday ended 1.7% higher at ₹38,810 per 10 gram ₹Friday. Earlier …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices surge to yet another record high, silver follow suit - August 25, 2019
- Another Sweet Week For Gold And For Us - August 25, 2019
- The Gold ETF Sets A New 2019 High As Commodities And The Dollar Move Sideways - August 25, 2019