Gold prices surge today after sharp fall, silver rates rise

Gold prices in India surged today after a two-day fall, tracking a similar global trend. On MCX, gold futures prices surged 0.92% to ₹38,472 per 10 gram as trading opened at 5 pm today. Commodity …
