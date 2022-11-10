On Thursday, the price of 10 grams of physical gold of 24k purity was Rs 52,580; Rs 51,670 in Mumbai, Rs 51,770 in Delhi, Rs 51,670 in Kolkata, and Rs 51,720 in Bangalore.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices surpass pre-Diwali levels; rates may go higher. Check cost in your city - November 10, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD to suffer a sell-of on weak US CPI data - November 10, 2022
- Gold price today, 10 Nov 2022: Gold trades marginally up on MCX, buy on dips; investors eye US inflation data - November 10, 2022