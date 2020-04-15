Gold prices surpass Rs 46,500 to hit record high, surge 22% in 17 days; analysts stay bullish on gold

Easing measures taken by various central banks and fear of a global recession amid the negative economic impact of coronavirus are among the few factors supporting the gold prices.
