Gold prices inched higher today, Jan. 12, amid a stable US dollar as traders focused their attention on jobless claims and Consumer Price Index …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices tick higher ahead of several US data - January 12, 2023
- Gold prices today remain weak for third day after coming closer to all-time high - January 12, 2023
- Gold prices today: Yellow metal rates jump by Rs 115 to touch Rs 55,800 - January 12, 2023