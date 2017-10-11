Gold Prices To Average $1,235 In 2018 – Natixis

(Kitco News) – Gold investors will have to wait until the second half of 2018 to see a further recovery in gold prices, according to Natixis. The France-based bank said in its 2018 outlook, published Wednesday, that gold prices will struggle in the next 12 …
