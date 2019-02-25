Gold prices have room to grow this year as economic and geographical uncertainties around the world may lure investors into gold as “safe haven”. People buy gold at a gold store in Nguyen Cong Tru str…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices to climb as investors seek safe haven - February 24, 2019
- ‘Gold may pause six-month gaining streak, correction in prices likely’ - February 24, 2019
- Crude Oil Prices Seesaw as Markets Digest Trade War News - February 24, 2019