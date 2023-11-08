Gold prices may surge to Rs 63,000 during the Diwali season, driven by a range of factors, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services. The report suggests that gold and silver prices have experienced significant fluctuations this year due to changing central bank policies,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices to reach Rs 63,000 during Diwali, says report - November 8, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold slips to near two-week low on stronger US dollar - November 8, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD looks to Powell’s speech for a fresh directional impetus - November 8, 2023