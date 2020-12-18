Gold prices to rise further towards Rs 50900, says ICICI Securities, highlights key pointers of Rupee and Equity Markets

Gold Prices have been rallying strongly in the last few sessions and are on track to post their third consecutive weekly gain on growing expectations for additional stimulus measures in the US. Hence, …
