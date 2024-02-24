Gold was trading at $2,036.19 an ounce as of Friday, GMT +01:00. Central bank purchases have recently intensified amid rising geopolitical tensions. Between 2022 and 2023, central banks purchased an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices to surge 6% in 2024 over strong central bank buying – Goldman Sachs - February 24, 2024
- Lundin Gold: Strong Buy Rating on the Back of Solid Earnings and Promising Growth Prospects - February 24, 2024
- Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 62,720, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 74,400 - February 23, 2024