Gold prices to trade sideways to down this week, MCX gold support at Rs 50800; check resistance for MCX silver

The dollar index ended 1.72% up at 102.96 for the week. Gold prices traded lower with spot gold prices at COMEX ended 1.79% down at $1897 per ounce for the week. Gold June futures at MCX fell by 0.97% …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)