Due to excise duty, state taxes other fluctuating costs gold prices across the nation varied dramatically. Check prices of gold and silver in your cities.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices ease as investors brace for Fed rate outlook - November 3, 2021
- Gold Prices Today: 10 Grams Of 24-carat Gold Costs 47,850; Silver Rate At 64,700/kg - November 3, 2021
- Dubai: Gold slips; 24K price drops, 22K trades at Dh202.75 - November 3, 2021