The price of 10 grams of gold touched Rs 48,030 today, 9 November, rising by Rs 810 as compared to yesterday’s trading price which was Rs 47,220 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal likely to edge higher, traders can buy on dips - November 9, 2021
- Gold prices today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold costs Rs 48,030; silver at Rs 64,800 per kg - November 9, 2021
- Gold Price Today Remains Flat Near Rs 48,000; Silver Drops Sharply. Buy, Hold or Sell? - November 9, 2021