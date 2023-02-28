According to the MCX data, gold futures dropped by 0.09 per cent to Rs 55,426 and silver futures declined by 0.19 per cent to stand at Rs 63,800 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 56,020; silver at Rs 66,800 per kilo - February 28, 2023
- Dubai: Gold prices steady, set for worst monthly loss in nearly 2 years - February 28, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices set for monthly loss as U.S. rate-hike bets dent appeal - February 28, 2023