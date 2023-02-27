In Chennai, the same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 56,740. In Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 51,400. In Bhubaneswar, Nagpur and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 56,020; silver priced at Rs 66,800 per kilo - February 27, 2023
- Gold prices hover around 2-month low amid rate hike jitters - February 26, 2023
- Gold Price Fundamental Forecast: XAU/USD Under Pressure From Raging Dollar - February 26, 2023