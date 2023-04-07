One kilogram of silver is priced at Rs 76,490. The gold prices see fluctuations every day due to factors like state taxes, making charges and excise duty. According to the data on Good Returns website …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 60,980; silver at Rs 76,490 per kilo - April 7, 2023
- Gold prices witnesses a drop, 24 carat gold below Rs 61,000 - April 7, 2023
- Gold rises modestly ahead of US data - April 7, 2023