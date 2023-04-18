Price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold fell by Rs 110 to stand at Rs 60,920 today, 18 April in India. The value of one kilogram of silver dropped by Rs 1,100 to trade at Rs 77,400. Alterations in the prices of gold is witnessed every day because of factors like excise duty,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices today, 18 April: Rate of 24-carat drops in major Indian cities - April 18, 2023
- Gold Prices Surges on Monday as Dollar Marginally Fall - April 18, 2023
- Gold price regains buying interest on ease in US dollar rate. Should you buy? - April 18, 2023