We suggest buying gold around Rs 47,660 with a stop loss of Rs 47,440 for the target of Rs 48,100 and silver around Rs 65,200 with a stop loss of Rs 64,700 for the target of Rs 66,100, said Manoj …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Today: Bullish trend likely to sustain with further rally on the cards - October 25, 2021
- Gold prices to trade sideways, support at 47200, silver outperforms yellow metal; watch out for these levels - October 25, 2021
- Gold Price Today Rises Near Rs 47,900; Will Yellow Metal Rate Jump Further before Diwali? - October 25, 2021