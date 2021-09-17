In global markets, spot gold rates were flat at $1,754.86 per ounce after a sharp fall in the previous session. A firmer dollar hurt the allure of gold for holders of other currencies. Investors were …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears seize control as focus shifts to FOMC meeting - September 17, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher; set for weekly loss as dollar holds firm - September 17, 2021
- Gold prices today drop lowest in 5 months after big fall - September 17, 2021