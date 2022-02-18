In global markets, gold rates slipped today after US-Russia agreed for talks over the Ukraine standoff, easing some geopolitical concerns that had fuelled demand for the haven asset. Spot gold fell …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices today fall, a day after jumping nearly ₹1,000 - February 17, 2022
- Gold Rate Today February 18: Gold price in India fall by Rs 4,000 per kg, check city wise rates - February 17, 2022
- Gold Price Pushes Above $1,900 as Ukraine Crisis Spurs Haven Demand - February 17, 2022