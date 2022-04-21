In international markets, gold prices eases today as a rebound in US yields offset the precious metal’s safe-haven appeal stemming from the Ukraine crisis and inflation concerns.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold nudges lower as U.S. bond yields resume charge - April 21, 2022
- Gold prices today fall for fourth day in a row, down ₹3,000 in a month - April 21, 2022
- Gold prices dip as uptick in Treasury yields, dollar weighs - April 20, 2022