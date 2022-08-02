Gold has bounced back sharply from the lows but analysts say that gains may be limited due to anticipation of future rate hikes with inflation still out of control …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices today fall for second day in a row, silver rates fall - August 2, 2022
- Gold Silver Rate Today(2 August): Gold falls Rs 231/10 gm, silver cracks Rs 757/kg - August 2, 2022
- Royal Gold buys Cortez mine royalty from Rio Tinto in $525M deal - August 2, 2022