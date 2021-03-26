Gold prices today fall, now close to one-year lows; silver rates drop

In global markets, gold rates were flat today at $1,726 per ounce but were on course for about 1% weekly decline. In the previous session, the precious metal had hit a one-week low of $1,721. Among …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s path of least resistance is down as King dollar rules – Confluence Detector - March 26, 2021
- Gold prices fall yet again, off over Rs 11,600 from all-time highs; check MCX gold support resistance - March 26, 2021
- Gold price today | Yellow metal trades lower; buy on dips around Rs 44,500, say experts - March 26, 2021