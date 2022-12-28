Gold prices today fell from nine-month highs in Indian markets in tandem with softer global rates amid a steady dollar. On MCX, gold futures fell 0.45% to 54,745 per 10 gram while
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold drifts lower from 6-month high on dollar uptick - December 28, 2022
- Gold prices today fall sharply from nine-month highs, silver rates drop - December 28, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD testing support at $1,800 after rejection at $1,830 - December 28, 2022