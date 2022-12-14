Gold prices stayed above ₹ 54500 and rose strongly in the last 24 hours as lower CPI data gives strong indication for Fed to slow the pace of interest rates if not halt. The statement remains of prime …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices today fall slightly from highest level in 9 months - December 14, 2022
- 15 Countries That Produce the Most Gold - December 14, 2022
- Gold Price Outlook Now Turns to CPI Data as XAU/USD Flirts With Wedge Breakout - December 14, 2022