Gold Price In India: Gold futures traded marginally higher on Thursday, February 3, amid a muted trend in international spot rates. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures, due for a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Today: Gold Futures Edge Higher; Silver Declines - February 3, 2022
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 48,980; silver reaches Rs 61,500 per kilo - February 3, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to sink towards $1,691/76 on a break below $1,759/54 – Credit Suisse - February 3, 2022