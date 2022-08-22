In the international market, the gold price plunged to near a one-month low owing to a stronger US Dollar and surging US bond yields, which could be its longest losing streak since November 2021, as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Today: Gold Hits Three-Week Low, Silver Plunges Rs 635 - August 22, 2022
- GFG Confirms Continuity – Drills 3.40 g/t Au Over 15.0 m at the Montclerg Gold Project, East of the Prolific Timmins Gold District - August 22, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold, other precious metals slump on rallying dollar - August 22, 2022